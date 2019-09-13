American Legion Calls Veterans To Action

Last Updated: September 13, 2019 at 3:14 pm

Veterans of Turbeville and surrounding areas, The American Legion is looking to expand an already existing outlet to interface with, as well asserve, our community. The American Legion, the nation’s largest veteran’s organization, is inviting all wartime era veterans in the area to join them in growing American Legion Douglas (Turbeville) Post 132.If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since December 7, 1941, and have been honorably discharged or are still serving, then you are eligible for membership in The American Legion.

The new commander of American Legion Douglas Post 132, Brad Munn, is a multi-wartime veteran. He served as an airborne infantry NCO with the U. S. Army’s 173rdAirborne Brigade, 82ndAirborne Division, and 4thInfantry Division. Further, Munn served in the U. S. Coast Guard as an aircrew member. It is his desire to serve the American Legion, its members, and the community with the same honor, loyalty, and devotion to duty in which he served this great Nation.

In keeping with the tradition of The American Legion, Douglas Post 132 will focus on community service and assistance to veterans.The scope and nature of the post’s community service will be determined by its members and inputs from local civic and community officials.

Since its inception in 1919, The American Legion has been a key advocate for veterans’ benefits, children and youth, patriotic American values, a strong national defense and quality-of-life issues for those serving in today’s armed forces. “As one can see, there is a lot of work that needs to be done,” Munn states. “As any veteran knows, it takes a team to accomplish any mission, and this mission is no different. We, as a post, can prevail in all the areas of advocacy in which the American Legion stands upon. This is a ‘recruiting call,’ if you will, to invite all veterans to come and continue to serve our nation and community.”

The organization, which spearheaded the original GI Bill, has been advocating reform of the veteran’s health care system under its GI Bill of Health. Creation of the federal forerunner of the Department of Veterans Affairs as well as the agency’s ascent to cabinet-level status is due in part to The American Legion’s advocacy. The American Legion was also instrumental in the establishment of the Veterans Home Loan, veterans hiring preference and just compensation to veterans suffering from illnesses related to their military service, including those whose ailments stem from exposure to Agent Orange and mysterious Persian Gulf origins.

Equally aggressive are The American Legion’s efforts to instill values in young people through numerous programs, including American Legion Boys State, American Legion Boys Nation, Junior Shooting Sports, the High School Oratorical Contest, American Legion Baseball, Teenage Suicide Prevention, Child Health and a McGruff Safe Kids Program. The American Legion has supported Scouting since 1919. Many American Legion posts also support Junior ROTC high school units, fundraising for handicapped children, the Children’s Miracle Network and partnerships with other nonprofit organizations such as Special Olympics.

American Legion Douglas Post 132 has been selling a limited number of raffle tickets over the last several months with the funds raised assisting the Post in supporting various programs. In saying this, at the next stated meeting, Sept 17, the remaining tickets will be sold, and the drawing will take place. Prior to the meeting, food will be served at 6:30 with the meeting set to begin at 7 PM. Post 132 meets in the back room of Becky’s Restaurant located at 1709 Main St, Turbeville, SC.