Last Updated: September 13, 2019 at 11:26 am

A Second Chance Animal Shelter - Ericka Timmons, Leslie Billups, Jessica Coleman, Paige Handy, Brittany Atkinson, Jay Kirby VP of Public Affairs; Brandi Haley, Derick Cooper, Jackson Padgett shelter director Rob Ardis SEC President and CEO

Santee Electric Writes Sharing Success Grant

Kingstree, SC – Santee Electric was proud to share the success of the past year by making sizable donations to three local charities recently. To make these donations even greater, each amount has been doubled by grants through CoBank Cooperative. CoBank Cooperative is a national cooperative bank with a Sharing Success grant program. SEC has participated in the ongoing grant process for eight consecutive years. This year Santee Electric Cooperative submitted grants for three charities in its service area – the Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault Williamsburg County Satellite Crisis Center, A Second Chance Animal Shelter and Florence County Disabilities.

The Pee Dee Coalition will use the gift of $2,500, plus the matching donation from CoBank to help establish a permanent space for the provision of services to the residents of Williamsburg County. The Pee Dee Coalition is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to the reduction of sexual assault, family violence, and child abuse and to the needs of its victims. The space at #2 Courthouse Square in Kingstree has been acquired and is being renovated by the Pee Dee Coalition for this purpose.

Santee Electric was able to give $1,500 in addition to CoBank’s matching donation to A Second Chance Animal Shelter, formally known as Animal Shelter of Clarendon County. This shelter is a no-kill, non-profit organization. A Second Chance Animal Shelter works hard to eliminate the problem of unwanted animals in Clarendon County through its sheltering, adoption, low-cost spay/neuter, and rescue programs. This shelter receives no state or federal government funding, but instead relies on individual and business donations, proceeds from fundraisers, and profits from A Second Chance Thrift Store.

Finally, once the two checks from SEC and CoBank were combined, a total donation of $2,000 was given to Florence Disabilities. This gift will go towards the delivery of services for people with disabilities. Florence County Disabilities works to touch people’s lives by providing opportunities such as summer camps, talent contests, holiday meals, uniforms for Special Olympic athletes and other activities and programs.

“Santee Electric Co-op has always come through for us with their continual support. They have held donation drives, assisted us in promoting the Florence County Disabilities Foundation, as well as making monetary contributions. They have our heartfelt appreciation for all they have done. It is a fantastic group of people making a big difference in the community in which they live and work”, stated Anne Carpenter, Foundation Director.

Santee Electric President and CEO, Rob Ardis replied, “CoBank has been an extremely valuable lending partner of Santee Electric’s for many years, and this matching grant program they offer is one of the great benefits that they provide. Since SEC – like so many of the organizations to which we donate – is a not-for-profit entity, our charitable giving pool is finite … and relatively small. A generous organization like CoBank helps those limited resources go that much further.”

Santee Electric is an electric cooperative and operates by the 7 Cooperative Principals. Principal #7 is Concern for Community. It is this concern for community that prompted the co-op to give back to the charities that work so hard in the communities in which it serves.

