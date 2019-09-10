Sumter County Sheriffs Office Continues Search for Shooter

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for Nikeen Johnson, 25, who is wanted for his reported involvement in the shooting of three people, including a 7-year-old girl, on August 16, 2019.

Johnson is known to have ties in Orangeburg, South Carolina, and Charlotte, North Carolina. With this information, our deputies are actively contacting those who are close to Johnson in order to locate him.

According to investigators, the shooting happened during a verbal dispute between Nikeen Johnson, co-defendant Kwodel Johnson and the two adult victims, who were acquainted with Kwodel Johnson.

Nikeen Johnson and Kwodel Johnson reportedly fired multiple shots into the family’s residence at American Mobile Home Plaza off of Broad Street in Sumter.

The three victims are all in stable condition and a second child, 6, was not injured during the shooting. For their safety, no other information is available about the victims.

We encourage Johnson to voluntarily turn himself in to the nearest law enforcement agency and will charge those who help him avoid arrest.

Anyone with information about Nikeen Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436- 2000. Anonymous tips can be given by calling that number or by going to www.p3tips.com.