Maggie, Lab/Boston Terrier mix is available for adoption

Last Updated: September 10, 2019 at 11:15 am

Maggie is a 4 year old, black & white, female, Lab/Boston Terrier mix. She is current on all of her age appropriate vaccinations, has been spayed, and tested negative for heart-worms. Maggie is such a sweet dog with lots of energy that loves to play! Maggie is looking for her forever home where she can play, have as many toys as she wants, and receive lots of attention! She enjoys carrying her toys one-by-one from one room to another. Maggie doesn’t seem to mind cats, but she is particular about which dogs she likes. She walks well on a leash and is housebroken. If you are interested in adopting Maggie, you can get pre – approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www. ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com . Our adoption fee for dogs is $125.

