Harley & Gracie is available for adoption at ASCAS

Last Updated: September 10, 2019 at 11:20 am

Harley is a 9 year old, tortie, female, Domestic Long Hair cat. She is a super sweet cat, and laid back. Harley is up to date on all her vaccinations, spayed, and tested negative for Feline Leukemia and Aids. Harley gets along with other cats, but generally stays more to herself. She is used to being an indoor/outdoor cat. Harley’s sister, Gracie, is also available for adoption! Harley would make a great addition to your family. Come meet her today! We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm. We currently have a $50 adoption fee for our adult cats, $75 adoption fee for our teenage cats, and $100 for our kittens. You can get pre – approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www. ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com .

#CLARENDONPROUD