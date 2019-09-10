Shake ‘N Bake with Blake and Jake | Manning Times News Recap

Blake Matthews and Jake McElveen sit down and discuss the news in a teaser for a brand new podcast from The Manning Times. You can check it out on soundcloud by following the link below, or by searching “The Manning Times Podcast” on SoundCloud

https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/676016294%3Fsecret_token%3Ds-UaeZP&color=%23747474&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true