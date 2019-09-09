Clarendon County District 2 Gifted & Talented Academic PRIDE Program

Clarendon School District Two is beginning the process of screening students for possible placement in the Gifted and Talented Academic PRIDE Program. Clarendon Two conducts census testing of all 2nd graders each fall on the CogAT (aptitude test) and ITBS (achievement test) as part of an effort to identify students for the PRIDE Program which begins in 3rd grade.

Students in grades 3-8 that are new to the district or who have not been identified through census testing may be referred for screening by administrators, teachers, guidance counselors, parents, peers, or themselves.

The deadline for referrals is October 7, 2019. Referral forms are available at Manning Primary, Manning Elementary and Manning Junior High in the guidance office. For more information, please contact: Marie Gibbons @ 435-4435 or mgibbons@csd2.org.

