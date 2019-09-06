Hi, I’m Jake

Hello, my name is Jake McElveen, 22, and I’m here to introduce myself as the new editor of the Manning Times. I grew up on a farm in New Zion, and graduated from East Clarendon High School.

At East Clarendon I found a passion for the arts. I was in every play they had and singing every second I had a chance. When I made it to 11th grade, I joined yearbook staff and got my first camera, a Canon Rebel T5.

The second I sat down in front of my first copy block I fell in love with journalism. My love for photography and journalism took me around the country on jobs and small trips. I stayed up late, learning everything I could about how cameras work and what I could do differently to make my pictures better. Through my photography, I had the honor of being featured twice in Lake City’s prestigious art competition, Artfields.

I entered the service industry in Savannah, Georgia, and recently moved back home to continue that career at Crossroads on Main in Lake City. All along I continued pursuing photography, filmography, music, writing and really anything artistic that I could get my hands on.

A few weeks ago I had the joy of meeting Leigh Ann Maynard through Clarendon County Dancing with the Stars. We immediately hit it off and became fast friends. Fast forward a few weeks and here I am, writing to this beautiful community. I hope we can become fast friends too. If you have any story ideas or helpful news, feel free to contact me at the Manning Times. Hope you have a wonderful day, Clarendon.