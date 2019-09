Clarendon County Republican Party Meeting

Cornerstone Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church

Moye, Leon Winn, Cindy and Al Risher, Hope Walker and others are sponsoring a shoe give-away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:00pm at JC Britton park on Raccoon Road. They are asking for donations of children’s shoes. You can bring them to the meeting Thursday night . They are also planning to fry fish for anyone attending.