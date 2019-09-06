Clarendon County Republican Party Meeting
by Samantha Lynn | September 6, 2019 5:13 pm
Clarendon County Republican Party Meeting
Cornerstone Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church
2116 Greeleyville Highway (US Highway 521 and State Highway 261 East)
Doors open at 6:00pm
Supper at 6:30pm served by the ladies of the church, donations accepted
Program at 7:00pm Speakers to be announced later
PLEASE NOTE THIS IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT
Moye, Leon Winn, Cindy and Al Risher, Hope Walker and others are sponsoring a shoe give-away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:00pm at JC Britton park on Raccoon Road. They are asking for donations of children’s shoes. You can bring them to the meeting Thursday night. They are also planning to fry fish for anyone attending.
Everyone is welcome.
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.