Clarendon County Delegation extends sincere Thank you

As Hurricane Dorian moves away from SC, the Clarendon County Delegation consisting of Sen. Kevin Johnson, Rep. Cezar McKnight, and Rep. Bobby Ridgeway thank God for His protection, and we express relief that conditions were not as bad as they could have been. We are proud of our citizens for preparing for this storm, not only by looking out for their own families, but also those who took it upon themselves to make sure their neighbors and the shut-ins in their communities were safe.

Our gratitude also goes out to the emergency agencies, maintenance, and work crews of Clarendon County, the Cities of Manning, Summerton, Turbeville, Paxville, as well as the Clarendon County Section of SCDOT for excellent participation in the preparation to assist our citizens in this potential disaster. This proves that the leadership in Clarendon County truly cares for it’s citizens and for the evacuees that ended up in our shelters.

The Clarendon County Delegation extends our sincere thanks for all the preparation and caring shown by our constituents and governmental entities.

#CLARENDONPROUD