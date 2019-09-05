Update** Clarendon District 2 Schools
by Samantha Lynn | September 5, 2019 5:29 pm
All Clarendon School District Two schools will open on Friday, September 6, 2019 on a two hour delay. All employees should report to work at their normally scheduled work time.
Two Hours Late
* This means:
* All schools will begin two hours later than normal.
* Bus pick-up schedules will also be two hours later than normal.
* Although buses will start their routes on the two-hour late schedule, road and traffic conditions may impede progress, so buses could be running later.
* Buses will use regularly scheduled stops.
* All BEFORE-SCHOOL ACTIVITIES, athletics and extra-curricular events are canceled.
* Breakfast will not be served when there is a 2-hour late start
* School will dismiss at the normal time.
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.