Santee Electric Co-op, Inc. Update

Photo Credit: Santee Electric Co-op Inc.

According to reports,

Santee Electric Co-op, Inc.

Currently, we are reporting 11056 members without power. This includes 435 in Clarendon County, 128 in Florence County, 8130 in Georgetown County and 2361 in Williamsburg County. We have four substations without transmission from Santee Cooper. We have 6 SEC crews and 3 regular Sumter Utilities crews working to restore power where it is safe to do. There are 33 men on the way to help us with power restoration. Twenty-five of these men are coming from co-ops in Georgia, while 4 are coming from Newberry Electric and 4 are coming from New Horizon Electric Co-op. Two more Sumter Utilities crews will also join us tomorrow.

The attached photo shows the damage a downed power line can do. Please be extremely cautious and treat all such lines as if they are energized and extremely dangerous.