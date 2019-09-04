Summerton Town Hall & Summerton Police Dept. Business hours & Closing information

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Last Updated: September 4, 2019 at 12:27 pm

The Summerton Town Hall will be operating on normal business hours today, Sept 4th from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm. Summerton Police Dept. (Main Office) will be operating at their normal business hours today from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. There will be officers on duty 24/7, please call 911 if an emergency. Tomorrow, Sept 5th Summerton Town Hall and Summerton Police Dept (Main Office only) will be CLOSED due to weather. Again, there will be officers on duty 24/7, please call 911 if needed.

If you have a water emergency and the office is closed, please call the after hours number 803-460-2025.

Everyone please be safe!! Look out for our updates as Hurricane Dorian approaches.