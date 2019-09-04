McLeod Health Clarendon closings

According to reports: McLeod Health Clarendon Outpatient Surgery, Rehab and Wound Care will be closed Thursday.

McLeod Health and Fitness Clarendon will be closed Thursday and will reopen Friday, September 6.

McLEOD PHYSICIAN OFFICE CLOSURES:

The following McLeod Physician Associates practice locations will be closed Thursday, September 5. The offices plan to reopen on Friday, September 6and resume normally scheduled hours of operation.

Eagerton Family Practice

McLeod Family Medicine Kingstree

McLeod Primary Care Clarendon

McLeod Surgery Clarendon

Palmetto Adult Medicine

McLeod Women’s Care Clarendon will close at noon Thursday, September 5.

McLeod Cardiology Associates Sumter will close at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5.

McLeod Orthopaedics Clarendon will remain open Thursday, September 5.