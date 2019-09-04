Clarendon County DSNB *Closing information

Attention: Due to Hurricane Dorian…

Clarendon County DSNB Day Program will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, September 5, 2019. We will resume normal operations on Friday, September 6, 2019.

Community routes will not run tomorrow Thursday, September 5, 2019, but will resume for our individuals on Friday, September 6, 2019. Please be patient with the route drivers as we may be running a little behind schedule.