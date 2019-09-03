WTC closing information regarding Hurricane Dorian

According to reports:

Due to the impending threat of Hurricane Dorian, all classes and activities at Williamsburg Technical College will be canceled, beginning 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4th. The college will remain closed on Thursday, September 5th and Friday, September 6th.

We anticipate resuming normal business hours, all classes, and any scheduled activities on Monday, September 9th.

All Williamsburg Technical College students and employees will be kept up to date via their wiltech.edu email address and text message alerts.

Please visit our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/WTCollege, for the most current information concerning any changes or updates.