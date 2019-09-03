SC DHEC authorizes one time early refill
by Samantha Lynn | September 3, 2019 9:09 am
Photo credit: SC DHEC
According to SC DHEC: Due to the impending arrival of Hurricane #Dorian, along with the possible interruption of services and communications, DHEC Bureau of Drug Control hereby authorizes a ONE TIME early refill of Schedule III-V prescriptions for valid refills that are due within the next seven (7) days. Schedule II prescriptions may also be refilled, dependent upon additional requirements as communicated to pharmacists by DHEC Bureau of Drug Control.
