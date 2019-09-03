McLeod Health News Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

McLeod Health Offers Free Telehealth Services

McLeod Health teams remain prepared, ready and focused on caring for our patients and their families with excellence and compassionate care.

McLeod Health is offering free TeleHealth visits for your convenience and safety during and after the storm. Beginning Tuesday, September 3 through September 15 residents can use McLeod TeleHealth for FREE by entering the coupon code DORIAN. McLeod TeleHealth allows people to visit a doctor online 24/7 anytime, from anywhere – on their laptop, phone, or tablet. No appointment is necessary and visits are private and secure. Individuals can sign up for free by downloading the McLeod TeleHealth app in the App Store or Google Play. They can also visit McLeodTeleHealth.org.