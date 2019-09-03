Harvin Clarendon library & Bookmobile weather closings
by Samantha Lynn | September 3, 2019 9:54 pm
The Harvin Clarendon County Library in Manning and the Bookmobile will be closed beginning at 1:00pm Wednesday September 4th due to Hurricane Dorian. They will reopen when conditions have improved. Folks can always check the website for the most current closure information for the library as well as access digital items to check out from home with their library card.
