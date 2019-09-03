Evacuation Shelters to open Wednesday, Sept. 4th

According to Reports:

The following Shelters will open tomorrow, Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 4:00 pm:

Old Scott’s Branch High School Resource Center: 1154 4Th Street Summerton, S.C.

Manning High School: 2155 Paxville Hwy. Manning

East Clarendon High School: 1171 Pope Street Turbeville

Please make sure and bring any medications and any other comfort items you may need with you.