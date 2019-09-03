ManningLive

Clarendon School District 2 closings & early Dismissal update

by | September 3, 2019 1:07 pm

CSD2 Family: All CSD2 schools will dismiss early on tomorrow, September 4, 2019. The schedule for dismissal will be:

  • MECC: 12:00 pm
  • MPS: 12:10 pm
  • MES: 12:20 pm
  • MJHS: 12:30pm
  • MHS: 12:40pm

Students will receive lunch before they are dismissed. Staff is dismissed at 2:00 pm.

There will be NO SCHOOL on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Please continue to monitor our media outlets for updates. Thank you!

