Clarendon School District 2 closings & early Dismissal update

CSD2 Family: All CSD2 schools will dismiss early on tomorrow, September 4, 2019. The schedule for dismissal will be:

Students will receive lunch before they are dismissed. Staff is dismissed at 2:00 pm.

There will be NO SCHOOL on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Please continue to monitor our media outlets for updates. Thank you!