Clarendon School District 2 closings & early Dismissal update
by Samantha Lynn | September 3, 2019 1:07 pm
CSD2 Family: All CSD2 schools will dismiss early on tomorrow, September 4, 2019. The schedule for dismissal will be:
- MECC: 12:00 pm
- MPS: 12:10 pm
- MES: 12:20 pm
- MJHS: 12:30pm
- MHS: 12:40pm
Students will receive lunch before they are dismissed. Staff is dismissed at 2:00 pm.
There will be NO SCHOOL on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Please continue to monitor our media outlets for updates. Thank you!
