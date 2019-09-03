Clarendon Hall Weather update

***IMPORTANT – ATTENTION #CHSaints*** Due to #HurricaneDorian,#ClarendonHall will dismiss tomorrow, Wednesday, September 4, at 11:30 a.m. and will be CLOSED Thursday, September 5. All students must be picked by 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, They will not have after school care. All athletic practices and games are CANCELLED for Wednesday and Thursday. Clarendon Hall will plan to resume our normal schedule on Friday, September 6, and will provide updates should those plans change. The safety of students, staff, and families is of utmost importance.