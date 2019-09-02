State Marshal urges South Carolinians to be prepared & Fire Safe
by Samantha Lynn | September 2, 2019 10:52 am
For Immediate Release:
SC Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation Division of Fire and Life Safety
State Fire Marshal Urges South Carolinians to be Prepared and Fire Safe During Hurricane
With South Carolina in the potential path of Hurricane Dorian, State Fire Marshal Jonathan Jones is urging citizens to be fire safe.
“The first priority is to be prepared by having a basic disaster supply kit,” Jones said. “A supply kit should include several items. These include bottled water (one gallon per person per day for three days), a three-day supply of food along with a manual can opener, a battery-operated portable radio, first aid kit, flashlight, an extra set of batteries, and a fire extinguisher. After assembling the kit, keep it in a designated place.”
During a hurricane, there is an anticipated loss of power. It is important to remember that the use of candles and portable generators can pose additional hazards. South Carolinians can reduce their risks of becoming a fire casualty by identifying potential hazards and following these safety tips:
Candle Safety
Generator Safety
Chief Jones also offers these cooking related fire safety tips:
Lastly, if there is a fire emergency, call 9-1-1 as soon as possible and remain outdoors. Never return inside a burning building.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Fire Academy make up the Division of Fire and Life Safety, which is a division of the S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.