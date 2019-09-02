Manning woman dies from vehicle accident.

Clarendon County Coroner

CLARENDON COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE PRESS RELEASE

MANNING – A 45-year-old Manning woman died at McLeod Clarendon from injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 8:20 p.m. Saturday, according to Clarendon County Deputy Coroner Albert Mobley.

“Amanda Frye was transported from the scene of the accident by ambulance to McLeod Clarendon where she died a short time later,” Mobley said. “She died from multiple blunt force trauma to her lower torso.”

For information on the accident, please contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol.