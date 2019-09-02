LMA’s current school schedule for Hurricane Dorian

Photo credit: LMA website

According to Reports: LMA will be on normal schedule on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. They will continue to monitor the weather forecast and remain in contact with Emergency Management. Should forecasts and /or conditions warrant delays or closures in the coming week, LMA will let you know.

Please continue to pray for those affected by and in the path of this storm, as well as those preparing and for those serving in response and restoration roles.