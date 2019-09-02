Clarendon County Democratic Party meeting cancelled
by Samantha Lynn | September 2, 2019 4:58 pm
The Clarendon County Democratic Party meeting for this Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 7:00pm, has been canceled due to Hurricane Dorian. They hope you are all preparing for the storm staying safe. You and your families are in our prayers. Please let them know if there’s any way they can help. Please watch the South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s website for updates from state government.
They will reschedule the meeting for a later date to be announced. Please be careful and be safe.
