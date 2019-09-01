Duke Energy urges Carolinas to prepare for Powerful Hurricane Dorian
by Samantha Lynn | September 1, 2019 3:14 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Duke Energy today urged North Carolina and South Carolina customers to monitor and prepare for Hurricane Dorian – now a category 5 storm currently expected to impact the region Wednesday through Friday.
“Hurricane Dorian is bringing strong winds and heavy rains that could result in downed power lines and significant outages,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy’s incident commander for the Carolinas. “Our line technicians, call center reps and other personnel are gearing up to respond, and we encourage our customers to prepare as well.”
(Video of Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy incident commander for the Carolinas, discussing storm – https://www.dukeenergyupdates.com/)
Duke Energy crews are ready to respond as soon as the storm passes through the region and line technicians and other workers can safely begin repairs to restore electricity.
Restoring power after a storm can be extremely challenging for utility repair crews, as travel and work conditions can be impacted by high winds and widespread flooding – making repair work lengthy and difficult.
As part of power restoration, Duke Energy teams first must assess the extent of damage – which can take 24 hours or more – to determine which crews, equipment and supplies will be needed before repairs can begin.
In advance of the hurricane, customers should stay tuned to local news for the latest advisories from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center, as well as state and local emergency management officials.
For a hurricane kit checklist and important safety information, visit www.ready.gov.
Tips on what to do before, during and after a storm can be found at duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety.
Duke Energy also urges customers to follow instructions and warnings issued ty local emergency management officials before, during and after a storm.
Safety recommendations
800-419-6356 for Duke Energy Progress customers.
How to report power outages
Before the storm hits, customers should note how to report power outages. Customers who experience an outage during the storm can report it by:
For storm or power restoration updates, follow Duke Energy on Twitter (@DukeEnergy) and Facebook (Duke Energy).
Duke Energy
Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.
More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy’s illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
