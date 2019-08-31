Wilson travels to Africa

For Manning resident Jabril Wilson, hard work, maintaining focus, and always doing his best has been his driving forces in life. Early in life, he knew that he wanted to attend Duke University when he graduated from high school. Years later, that dream came true.

Wilson is currently a student with a full merit scholarship at Duke University in Durham, NC. He is pursuing a double major, which consists of his Bachelor’s degree in Public Policy, and his Bachelors in African Studies. His minor will focus on cultural anthropology. He wants to become an international attorney after graduation.

Wilson was selected to be a Rubinstein Scholar, which is a Duke run merit scholarship providing a fully funded undergraduate education at Duke University for 4 years including Summer programs and classes if desired. Part of the program is to provide funding for scholars to travel to foreign countries to learn first hand about their culture.

“There are always aspects of culture that you can see from the outside,” said Wilson. “Those aspects can give you the answer to ‘how’ something happens. However, without an inside perspective and knowledge from those within the culture, you will always miss ‘why’ it happens. You will never understand unless you are willing to participate in the culture.”

Wilson recently returned from a sponsored trip to Africa. The recent trip was taken to Togo, a country in west Africa. It is one of the smallest countries in Africa. The purpose of Wilson’s travels was to immerse himself in the culture of Africa and learn the economy there, along with how the family unit plays a part in it. Wilson studied the French Language due it being the most common language spoken. He also was able to teach basic English to the locals during his eight week visit. Last year, he went to Ghana in west Africa to study their culture, which Wilson described as being “more urban than Togo.”

“I am compiling all of the research that I have done in Ghana and in Togo for an Honor Thesis that I will write during this year and my Senior year,” said Wilson. “I will also return to Togo next summer to continue the research.”

While attending Manning High School, Wilson was an A-honor roll student for all four years. He completed the early college program earning an Associate degree in the Arts from Central Carolina Technical College. He was also USC Sumter and Upstate Junior Scholar and scored the highest score on the Palmetto Boy’s State Bar exam. Wilson was a member of the Beta Club and Future Business Leaders of America, serving as Vice President and President during his junior and senior years in both clubs. He volunteered as a tutor for Manning Elementary students and is still active as a mentor in the Manning Junior high Beau-Tie club.

As a member of the Student Council, Wilson served as President in his junior and senior year, and is currently the President of the MHS Class of 2017. Other groups that Wilson was a part of was the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Society of High School Scholars, and National Honors Society. For his hard work and dedication, Wilson earned the title of Class Valedictorian for 2017. At his graduation, he received many awards and scholarships given to students who excel in their studies.

In addition to the hard work that Wilson exemplified in his studies, he was also an athlete in many ways. He was a 4 year varsity football player and primary linebacker, but could jump in as senior running back if needed. Wilson was chosen twice as defensive MVP and two-time All Region pick. He was selected for the All-Pee Dee Football team and the SC North-South State team.

Wilson joined Manning High’s competitive weight lifting team at the 205 lb weight class. Eventually, he would go on to win the lower state championships during his sophomore and senior years. During his sophomore year, he competed at All State level and finished in 3rd place.