Clarendon Bookmobile September Schedule

Last Updated: August 30, 2019 at 11:00 am

September Mobile Schedule

1st and 3rd Mondays September 16

No Stops

2nd and 4th Mondays September 9 & 23

Summerton Piggly Wiggly 2:00-4:00

1st and 3rd Tuesdays September 3 & 17

Turbeville IGA 2:00-4:00

2nd and 4th Tuesdays September 10 & 24

No Stops

1st Wednesday September 4

No Stops

3rd Wednesday 18

Shake Store on Kingstree Hwy 3:30-5:00

2nd and 4th Wednesdays September 11 & 25

Lanes Shopping Center (Hwy 260) 1:00-2:00

J & E Superette 2:30-4:30

1st and 3rd Thursdays September 5 & 19

Summerton Piggly Wiggly 9:30-1:00

Manning Primary Afterschool Program 3:00 – 5:00

2nd and 4th Thursdays September 12 & 26

Turbeville IGA 9:45-12:30

Barrineau Pentecostal Church 2:30-3:30

Lodabar Church on Hwy 527 4:00-5:00

2nd Friday September 13

Lake Marion & Windsor Manor Nursing Facility (Book drop offs only)

Paxville Community Center 3:00-4:00

1st Saturday September 7

Turbeville IGA 9:00-1:00

4th Saturday September 21

Clarendon One Community Center (Old Scott’s Branch High School) 9:00-1:00

The Mobile Library does not run on 1st and 3rd Mondays, 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 1st, 3rd and 4th Fridays of this month. The Mobile Library and the Main Library will be closed on September 2 for Labor Day.