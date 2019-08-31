Clarendon Bookmobile September Schedule
by Samantha Lynn | August 31, 2019 10:58 am
Last Updated: August 30, 2019 at 11:00 am
September Mobile Schedule
1st and 3rd Mondays September 16
No Stops
2nd and 4th Mondays September 9 & 23
Summerton Piggly Wiggly 2:00-4:00
1st and 3rd Tuesdays September 3 & 17
Turbeville IGA 2:00-4:00
2nd and 4th Tuesdays September 10 & 24
No Stops
1st Wednesday September 4
No Stops
3rd Wednesday 18
Shake Store on Kingstree Hwy 3:30-5:00
2nd and 4th Wednesdays September 11 & 25
Lanes Shopping Center (Hwy 260) 1:00-2:00
J & E Superette 2:30-4:30
1st and 3rd Thursdays September 5 & 19
Summerton Piggly Wiggly 9:30-1:00
Manning Primary Afterschool Program 3:00 – 5:00
2nd and 4th Thursdays September 12 & 26
Turbeville IGA 9:45-12:30
Barrineau Pentecostal Church 2:30-3:30
Lodabar Church on Hwy 527 4:00-5:00
2nd Friday September 13
Lake Marion & Windsor Manor Nursing Facility (Book drop offs only)
Paxville Community Center 3:00-4:00
1st Saturday September 7
Turbeville IGA 9:00-1:00
4th Saturday September 21
Clarendon One Community Center (Old Scott’s Branch High School) 9:00-1:00
The Mobile Library does not run on 1st and 3rd Mondays, 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 1st, 3rd and 4th Fridays of this month. The Mobile Library and the Main Library will be closed on September 2 for Labor Day.
