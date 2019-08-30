Manning City Council Special Called Meeting
A SPECIAL CALLED MEETING OF THE MANNING CITY COUNCIL
Tuesday, September 3, 2019 Council Chambers
5:00 p.m. Manning City Hall
AGENDA
- Welcome/Introductory Remarks………………………………….Mayor Julia A. Nelson
- Invocation
III. Pledge…………………………………………….Council member Diane D. Georgia
- Approval of Agenda
- Approval of Letter of Conditions for a USDA Grant in the amount of $50,000.00 for a Grapple Truck.
- Adjournment
Individuals who need auxiliary aids for effective communication concerning the meeting should contact Daun Davis at (803) 435-8477, 24 hours prior to the scheduled meeting.
I certify that the public and media notifications of the above-mentioned meeting were given prior to the meeting as follows:
Public Notified: YES
Manner Notified: Agenda posted on Bulletin Board at 29 West Boyce Street
Date Posted: August 30, 2019
Media Notified: YES
Manner Notified: Agenda emailed to local newspapers:
The Item and The Manning Times
Date Notified: August 30, 2019
