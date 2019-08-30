Manning City Council Special Called Meeting

A SPECIAL CALLED MEETING OF THE MANNING CITY COUNCIL

Tuesday, September 3, 2019 Council Chambers

5:00 p.m. Manning City Hall

AGENDA

Welcome/Introductory Remarks………………………………….Mayor Julia A. Nelson

Invocation

III. Pledge…………………………………………….Council member Diane D. Georgia

Approval of Agenda

Approval of Letter of Conditions for a USDA Grant in the amount of $50,000.00 for a Grapple Truck. Adjournment

Individuals who need auxiliary aids for effective communication concerning the meeting should contact Daun Davis at (803) 435-8477, 24 hours prior to the scheduled meeting.

******************************************************************************

I certify that the public and media notifications of the above-mentioned meeting were given prior to the meeting as follows:

Public Notified: YES

Manner Notified: Agenda posted on Bulletin Board at 29 West Boyce Street

Date Posted: August 30, 2019

Media Notified: YES

Manner Notified: Agenda emailed to local newspapers:

The Item and The Manning Times

Date Notified: August 30, 2019

