Manning City Council Special Called Meeting

by | August 30, 2019 5:12 pm

A SPECIAL CALLED MEETING  OF THE   MANNING CITY COUNCIL

Tuesday, September 3, 2019                                         Council Chambers

           5:00 p.m.             Manning City Hall

 

AGENDA

 

  1.     Welcome/Introductory Remarks………………………………….Mayor Julia A. Nelson

 

  1. Invocation                                                                                                        

   III. Pledge…………………………………………….Council member Diane D. Georgia

 

  1. Approval of Agenda

  

  1. Approval of Letter of Conditions for a USDA Grant in the amount of $50,000.00 for a Grapple Truck.
  2. Adjournment

 

Individuals who need auxiliary aids for effective communication concerning the meeting should contact Daun Davis at (803) 435-8477, 24 hours prior to the scheduled meeting.

I certify that the public and media notifications of the above-mentioned meeting were given prior to the meeting as follows:

Public Notified: YES

Manner Notified: Agenda posted on Bulletin Board at 29 West Boyce Street

 

Date Posted: August 30, 2019

Media Notified: YES

Manner Notified: Agenda emailed to local newspapers:

The Item and The Manning Times

Date Notified: August 30, 2019

 

