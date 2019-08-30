(FINAL) The Monarchs offense was held in check

After coming off an explosive all around performance last week, the Monarchs of Manning High School couldn’t keep it going.

When the first quarter ended, the Monarchs saw themselves facing an eight point deficit. However, that would be as close as they would get to Wilson.

The Tigers would score touchdowns in the second and third quarters extended their lead to 29-8.

Manning would punch one in on a 4 yard run in the fourth, but Wilson’s kicker had already made two field goals (37yrd, 30yrd) earlier in the quarter.

When the final horn blew, Manning would be defeated by a final score of 35-13.

Manning High School: (1-1)

Next Game: 9/6/19 – 7:30PM

Manning Monarchs (1-1) @ Lakewood Gators (0-2)