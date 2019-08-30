(FINAL) Clarendon Hall win in Blowout fashion

Last Updated: August 30, 2019 at 11:08 pm

Clarendon Hall came out ready to play in their season opener against Beaufort Academy. The Saints were able to score 8 in the first but that was just the beginning. They would tack on 20 in the second and another 22 in the third quarter

Beaufort Academy would score 14 in the second quarter to keep things close. However, the Saints defense would only allow 8 more points and go on to win 50-22.

With this win the Saints open their season 1-0.