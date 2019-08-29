ManningLive

Optimist Club of Manning

by | August 29, 2019 1:56 pm

Last Updated: August 28, 2019 at 11:41 am

The next Optimist Club meeting will be September 12, 6:00 at Fayz by the Lake. Bring a friend!! There will be a guest speaker.

No comments yet.

The comments are closed.

;

© Copyright 2019 | Manning Live