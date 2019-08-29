Clarendon County Water & Sewer Dept Job Opportunity

Last Updated: August 27, 2019 at 4:57 pm

Water & Sewer Technician

The successful candidate will be responsible for installing, locating, inspecting, meter reading, maintaining, and repairing water and sewer line to ensure quality service to customers. The person hired for the position will also be responsible for performing work in accordance with all applicable policies, procedures, and regulations while maintaining excellent quality. A class C Water Treatment License or a Class C Water Distribution License is required for this position within 3 years. A high school diploma or GED and valid SC Driver’s License is also required. Pick up application at 411 Sunset Drive or mail resume to Clarendon County Water Dept, 411 Sunset Drive, Manning, SC 29102.