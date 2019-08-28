Williamsburg Technical College, “2019 Employee of the Semester”

Last Updated: August 28, 2019 at 11:56 am

Photo One Cutline: Williamsburg Technical College Foundation Board Members Tracy Kellahan, Henry Poston, and Hester Gadsden presented Donna Bochette (second from left) with a check for being selected WTC Fall 2019 Employee of the Semester.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

WTC Foundation Names Fall 2019 “Employee of the Semester”

Williamsburg Technical College Foundation’s (WTCF) “Employee of the Semester” Donna Bochette was selected by the WTCF Board of Directors following nominations from Williamsburg Technical College employees. The “Employee of the Semester” award is sponsored by WTCF in an effort to reward excellence in work ethics and job execution. Donna is the Administrative Assistant with Academic Affairs at WTC. She was cited in the nominations as one who is “dedicated, dependable, friendly, hard-working, and knowledgeable.” It was noted that, “Donna actively seeks ways to improve processes and protocols.” Every individual who enters Academic Affairs is greeted with a smile and warm welcome, and she will stop what she is doing to help.” It was also noted, “Donna is always available to help anyone in need.” Donna has worked at WTC for one year. During her spare time, Donna enjoys spending time with her family, sewing, and camping. “Employee of the Semester” perks include a $50 check, a special parking space in the faculty/staff parking lot, and several other special recognition opportunities.

