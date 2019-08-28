Chamber to Recognize Community Members making a Difference

Last Updated: August 28, 2019 at 3:43 pm

Each year the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce , in partnership with several local businesses, honors three individuals for their outstanding service and dedication to the community. This year the following individuals were nominated by their peers and were selected by award sponsors:

Business Person of the Year: Mr. Randy S. “Bull” Floyd. Sponsored by the Bank of Clarendon and the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce.

Citizen of the Year: Catherine “Kay” Kirkpatrick. Sponsored by FTC and the Clarendon County

Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber of Commerce. Ambassador of the Year: Beatrice Rivers. Sponsored by George and Carole Summers and the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce.

Award recipients will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual awards dinner, scheduled for Thursday, September 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Alderman 20 Stores in One (former Belk Building) in Manning. Guests will enjoy the Culinary delights of Catering for All Occasions.

Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased in advance at the Chamber. Retiring Chamber board members and incoming board members will also be announced and recognized at the event. For additional information contact the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce at (803) 435-4405.

#CLARENDONPROUD