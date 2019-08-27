Manning High School on Lockdown as a precaution

Manning High School is currently on lockdown only as a precaution. This is due to a shooting at a residence in the Bellewood subdivision directly behind the high school through the woods. All students are accounted for and are safe. The shooter has been identified, but has not been apprehended as of now. Local law enforcement has the area blocked off while they search for the alleged shooter. More information will be released and will be posted on ManningLive as we receive it.