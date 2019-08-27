ManningLive

Clarendon Bookmobile September Schedule

by | August 27, 2019 3:51 pm

September Mobile Schedule

1st  and 3rd  Mondays  September 16

No Stops

2nd  and  4th  Mondays  September 9 & 23

Summerton Piggly Wiggly  2:00-4:00

1st   and  3rd  Tuesdays  September 3 & 17

Turbeville IGA  2:00-4:00

2nd   and  4th  Tuesdays  September 10 & 24

No Stops

1st    Wednesday  September 4

No Stops

 

3rd    Wednesday  18

Shake Store on Kingstree Hwy 3:30-5:00

2nd   and   4th  Wednesdays  September 11 & 25

Lanes Shopping Center (Hwy 260)  1:00-2:00

J & E Superette 2:30-4:30

1st   and   3rd  Thursdays  September 5 & 19

Summerton  Piggly Wiggly  9:30-1:00

 

Manning Primary Afterschool Program 3:00 – 5:00

2nd   and   4th  Thursdays  September 12 & 26

Turbeville IGA  9:45-12:30

Barrineau Pentecostal Church  2:30-3:30

Lodabar Church on Hwy 527  4:00-5:00

 

2nd  Friday   September 13

Lake Marion & Windsor Manor Nursing Facility (Book drop offs only)

Paxville Community Center 3:00-4:00

 

 1st  Saturday   September 7

Turbeville IGA 9:00-1:00

 

  4th  Saturday  September 21

Clarendon One Community Center (Old Scott’s Branch High School) 9:00-1:00

 

The Mobile Library does not run on 1st and 3rd Mondays, 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 1st, 3rd and 4th Fridays of this month.  The Mobile Library and the Main Library will be closed on September 2 for Labor Day. 

