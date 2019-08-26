Sugarbear is available for adoption at ASCAS

Last Updated: August 26, 2019 at 11:01 am

Sugarbear is a 2 year old, tricolor, female, German Sheppard/Hound mix. She is current on all of her age appropriate vaccinations, and has been spayed. Sugarbear has lots of energy and loves to play! She is a super friendly, sweet dog! She is housebroken, walks well on a leash, and would love to become a part of your family! If you are interested in adopting Sugarbear, you can get pre – approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com. The adoption fee for dogs is $125. #CLARENDONPROUD