LENORA CHIFFAWN CLEMENS

Lenora Chiffawn Clemens, 56, wife of Richard Allen Clemens, died Saturday, August 24, 2019, at McLeod Health Florence.

Born November 17, 1962, in Chicago Heights, Illinois, she was a daughter of Sandra Gail Herndon Hicks and the late William Arthur Hicks. She was an assistant manager at Walmart in Manning with over 35 years of service. Over her distinguished career at Walmart, she was recognized with many awards and letters of appreciation. She was offered her own store to manage but turned down the opportunity to remain closer to family.

She is survived by her husband of Manning; her mother of Sumter; two brothers, William Hicks of Sumter and Wesley Hicks (Kathie) of Greenwood; four nephews; a niece; three grandnephews; and a grandniece.

Lenora was a fun loving, caring individual who loved the outdoors, travel, fishing and adventures that promoted living life to the fullest. She and her mother enjoyed antique hunting and shopping for her nephews and nieces. Being involved with her nephews and nieces was one of the most important and rewarding things that she loved to talk about.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Stephens Funeral Home.