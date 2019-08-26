JOHNNY CLIFTON RICHBURG

Johnny Clifton Richburg, 66, husband of Debra McCormack Richburg, died Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Trident Medical Center in Charleston.

Born May 4, 1953, in Moncks Corner, he was a son of the late Coleman Levi Richburg and the late Vermelle Lizzie Dennis Richburg. He was the retired owner of WR Controls. He is survived by his wife of Moncks Corner; a son, Joshua C. Richburg (Brandy) of Moncks Corner; a stepson, Jared Barwick of Sumter; two stepdaughters, Kristin Williams of Sumter and Kayla Barwick of Moncks Corner; five grandchildren, Caydence and Catherine Richburg, Marlee Cribb, Tanner Richburg and JoshuaWilliams; a sister, Edith Holladay (Wayne); six brothers, Paul Richburg (Sarah), Ray Richburg (Tora), Ernie Richburg (Ruby), James Richburg (Tammy), Lynwood Richburg and David Richburg; a sister-in-law, Valaree Ridgeway Richburg, all of Manning; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Cliff Richburg; a granddaughter, Addison Richburg; and a brother, Lamuel Levi Richburg. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Faith Goose Creek, 303 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek, SC 29445, with Pastor Tyler Still officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 5 to 6 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be made to Faith Goose Creek, 303 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek, SC 29445. Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org