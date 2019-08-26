ManningLive

Crime Reports of Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office

by | August 26, 2019 2:11 pm

08.03.19 to 08.12.19

08.03.19    Larceny

08.04.19    Stolen/Missing Wallet

Shooting Incident/No report

08.05.19    Motor Vehicle Theft

Theft from Car

08.06.19    Larceny-2

Vandalism of Property

08.07.19    Wire Fraud

08.08.19    Aggravated Assault

Larceny of golf cart

Assault

08.09.19   ATM Fraud

Burglary

08.10.19    Theft from Motor Vehicle

Civil Disturbance

08.11.19    Larceny

08.12.19   Vandalism

Assault

Hit & Run

No comments yet.

The comments are closed.

;

© Copyright 2019 | Manning Live