Teens Recognized for Participating in Summer Volunteer Program at McLeod Health Clarendon

Last Updated: August 22, 2019 at 5:05 pm

submitted to The Manning Times

McLeod Health Clarendon recently recognized area teens for their participation in the hospital’s third annual Teen Summer Volunteer Program. An appreciation dinner was held at the hospital on August 12 to thank the teens for their service. This year, 29 teens volunteered 2,176 hours throughout the hospital.

During their summer vacation, these teens volunteered to work directly with hospital healthcare professionals for at least 20 hours per month gaining experience in a variety of healthcare occupations.

Stacy Mosier, Volunteer Coordinator for McLeod Health Clarendon, gave some brief information on the program and expressed her gratitude to the volunteers.

“For eleven weeks I had the opportunity to work with 29 incredibly committed Junior Volunteers. This impressive group of young people made a significant contribution to our hospital in such a short time. Their countless hours of service made a difference in the lives of our patients, families, visitors and hospital staff. I have been overwhelmed by their dedication, their desire to make a difference and their willingness to give back to their community. The all brought an overwhelming amount of joy to our patients and staff,” said Mosier.

Paul Schumacher, McLeod Health Clarendon Associate Vice President of Ancillary Services, also expressed his gratitude to the volunteers for their many hours of service to the hospital over the summer. “They all are to be commended for sharing their time and talents with us. We hope they will remember this as a rewarding experience and that it helps each of them to decide if a career in healthcare is right for them,” said Schumacher.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Mosier encouraged all of the teens to return for next year’s Summer Teen Volunteer Program. For more information on how to become a volunteer at McLeod Health Clarendon, please call Stacy Mosier at (803) 435-5287.

McLeod Health Clarendon Junior Volunteers included: Ava Ambroggio, Shannon Baker, Kaitlyn Best, Breanna Boykin, Dylan Bradoc, William Buyck, Anna Christensen, Katelyn Charnock, Tylashia Dixon, Erika Durant, Olivia Durant, Jakiya Frierson, Shyanne Hilton, Macey Jans, Meri Ellen Johnson, Shellbee Jones, Lake Killman, Brikell Livingston, Donaijha Mack, Resse McIniss, Bailey Moore, Morgan Morris, Jack Owens, Aarsh Patel, Lane Phillips, Tomiko Pringle, Julius Ragin, Grace Tindal and Emily Vining.

#CLARENDONPROUD