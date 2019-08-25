Optimist Club of Manning
by Samantha Lynn | August 25, 2019 1:56 pm
Last Updated: August 25, 2019 at 7:47 am
The next Optimist Club meeting will be September 12, 6:00 at Fayz by the Lake. Bring a friend!! There will be a guest speaker.
by Samantha Lynn | August 25, 2019 1:56 pm
Last Updated: August 25, 2019 at 7:47 am
The next Optimist Club meeting will be September 12, 6:00 at Fayz by the Lake. Bring a friend!! There will be a guest speaker.
© Copyright 2019 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.