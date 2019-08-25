Business Spotlight: EZ-Go Tire and Towing

Last Updated: August 22, 2019 at 5:18 pm

“My dad worked at Prothro as a diesel mechanic,” said Bobby Evans owner and operator of EZ Go Tire and Towing. “So it’s natural for me to be in this business.” Evans opened EZ Go over twenty years ago in Manning.

“Our services Include towing, oil changes, mechanical work and tires,” said Evans. EZ Go carries several different oil types to accommodate most vehicles. “We have everything from Poly-synthetic, Pennzoil, Castrol and Havoline.” EZ Go also has twenty four hour towing and a certified mechanic on duty at all times.

“What has made this business work for me is the fact that I was born with a strong work ethic,” said Evans. “My whole staff, we just love what we do. Freddy has been here over fifteen years.”

“Maybe one day, if I decide to retire a family member will take over because I would like to see the doors stay open on the business I have worked so hard to build,” said Evans.

#CLARENDONPROUD