Business Spotlight: Daniels Hardware & Building Supply

Last Updated: August 22, 2019 at 5:19 pm

In 1962, J.D. Daniels opened the doors to Daniels Marine Center selling boats, outboard motors, lawn mowers, marine supplies and some hardware. He never imagined those doors would still be open fifty seven years later.

“In the early seventies, Dad started to add hardware to the list of items for sale,” said David Daniels, son of J.D. Daniels. “Then in the mid-seventies, he decided to add in lumber and building materials in stock. In 1980, he got rid of the boats, outboard motors and lawnmowers to focus entirely on hardware and building materials until 2011 when I purchased the business from him.”

Mr. J.D. Daniels is still the first one to open the doors every morning and fills in if an employee needs a day off. Daniels Hardware now specializes in retail hardware, plumbing, electrical and building supplies.

“Being able to work in a successful family business, staying competitive with corporations and chain stores makes us proud.” Daniels has one daughter, Kayla McDuffie, who also works for the store doing the purchasing, pricing, marketing and sales. David also has his sister, Julie VanderBand, who can also be found working there. Family ties run deep at this successful business.

Daniels Hardware & Building Supply

618 South Mill Street

Manning, SC 29102

(803)433-2108

#CLARENDONPROUD