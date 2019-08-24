Marion Riggs building dedication

Attorney at Law Mr. Marion Riggs recently retired from practicing law after 62 years of service to his clients. Riggs focused his career primarily on the citizens of Manning and established his office at 27 West Boyce Street, a building owned by Jeffrey and Stephanie Black.

“We are proud to dedicate our building at 27 West Boyce Street in honor of Mr. Marion Riggs, Esquire, who recently retired after practicing law in this office for 62 years,” said Jeffrey. “Along with the late B.G. Alderman, Mr. Marion encouraged me to get into the rental property business over 20 years ago. In addition to great advice, Mr. Marion always made time to talk with me and ask how my family was doing. Stephanie and I are pleased to honor him with this dedication – a small token of our appreciation for what he has meant to us, and to this community.”

