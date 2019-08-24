Manning welcomes Kia’s Cakes

Last Updated: August 22, 2019 at 4:48 pm

On August 10, Lakisha Blanding took a chance and turned the key to her brand new business. Kia’s Cakes is located in the Radio Shack Shopping Plaza on SC 261.

“I decided to open my own business when I had an overwhelming response from my family and friends to make cakes,” said Blanding. “I decided that it was time to share my talent and love for making cakes with my hometown and open a store front here in Manning.” Blanding began seriously baking nine years ago.

“I would watch and help my aunts when preparing food for family gatherings,” said Blanding. “While doing so, I would always volunteer to make the cakes. I became fascinated with making them pretty and decorative and after years of baking I just began to fall in love with it.” Although Blanding loves baking all cakes, self- admittedly, her favorite to bake is Banana Pudding Cake.

“I have a host of family members that supported me throughout the week at the business,” said Blanding.

“We are so excited to have Kia’s Cakes as a part of the Radio Shack Plaza,” said Sharon Thames, owner and operator of the plaza. “This business will be a great addition to our area.” Kia’s Cakes is open Tuesday thru Saturday from 10am to 6pm.

Kia’s Cakes

114 Capital Way

Manning, SC 29102

(803)825-0003