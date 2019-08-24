Main Street Manning Awards Event

Last Updated: August 22, 2019 at 4:32 pm

Main Street Manning is an organization that focuses on revitalizing the business district through economic development, design excellence and business promotions. Ten years ago, the organization began hosting Main Street Manning Annual Event. During this event, awards are given to three Main Street Manning Businesses. The three categories are Most Hospitable Business, Best Window Display and Best Building Renovation.

“Each category has a specific meaning behind the award,” explained Carrie Trebil, Director of Tourism and Community Development for the City of Manning. “The winner for the Most Hospitable Business must represent our City, known for beauty and hospitality. The award for Best Window Display is about the design in the businesses windows and the award for Best Building Renovation is to encourage businesses, especially in the older buildings to renovate and re-design.” Any business inside the city of Manning limits is can be voted for and is eligible to win.

“I love theses awards. They are such a unique way to recognize our local businesses in the city.” said Trebil. Mayor Julia Nelson feels the same way.

“This will be Main Street Manning’s tenth anniversary,” said Nelson. “The awards program is special because the winners are chosen by our community.”

The winners will be announced at the Annual Main Street Meeting will be held September 17, 2019 in the Alderman Twenty in One located at 34 N Brooks Street Manning. Ballots may be picked up anytime between now and September 16that Manning City Hall.