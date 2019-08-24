Clarendon Optimist Club kicks off event

Last Updated: August 22, 2019 at 4:23 pm

On August 15, the Optimist Club of Clarendon County met at the Plantation Café at Wyboo. The club will be selling Gold bows for Curing Kids Cancer through out the month of September.

The first event will be held at Cissy’s Boutique in Manning on September 5.

There will be a table of bows set up and a donation jar for the Optimist club. The event starts at 5pm. The next gold bow event will be held September 21 at Bonanza Flea Market, the time will be announced. The Optimist club is selling the bows to be displayed on doors, mailboxes, businesses and cars.

“We decided to do the ‘Go Gold for Childhood Cancer’ project because we believe in funding cutting-edge research that will lead to better treatments with fewer side effects,” said Brittany Tindal of the Optimist Club. “We hope that cures for childhood cancers will be found in our lifetime. We saw Mary Catherine Buyck and her family making bows in the past and we were inspired to jump in ourselves this year.”

A link is displayed on their Facebook page for any electronic donations. The Optimist club is also having a membership drive and are accepting new members on a business and individual level. If you are interested in joining, please attend the next meeting held on September 12 at 6pm at Fayz at the Lake.

For information, please contact

Brittany Tindal

bab2brittany@hotmail.com